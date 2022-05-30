Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRHF opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Acreage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

