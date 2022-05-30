ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Shares of ADSE stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91. ADS-TEC Energy has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.