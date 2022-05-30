Affimed (AFMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $394.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Affimed by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Affimed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

