Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Alarm.com worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,079 shares of company stock worth $1,396,434 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

