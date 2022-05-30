Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $931.10 million. Align Technology also posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $284.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.77. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $250.64 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.