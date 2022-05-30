Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 219.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317,347 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.51% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $24,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.43. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.56 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

