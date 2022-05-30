Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 1,075 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 78,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,722,000 after buying an additional 251,401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP opened at $58.34 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $180.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

