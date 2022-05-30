Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 17,772 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 256.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of Diodes worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Diodes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $77.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

