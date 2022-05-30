Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.20% of Keros Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7,907.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $35.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $222,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,528 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KROS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

