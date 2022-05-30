Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 13,200 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $168.88 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $150.49 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.90.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.