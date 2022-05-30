Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ozon were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,580,000 after purchasing an additional 611,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ozon by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Ozon by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ozon alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Ozon stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $67.85.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.26 million for the quarter. Ozon had a negative return on equity of 108.33% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Profile (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.