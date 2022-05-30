Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 22,241 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 19.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $34.28 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

