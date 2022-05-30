Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 44,573 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Beauty Health worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 68.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after buying an additional 52,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,426,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 633.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 364,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKIN shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $14.64 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

