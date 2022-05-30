Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 5,201 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 231.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.95.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $425.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

