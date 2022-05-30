Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,774 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 866,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 575,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,863 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,220,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.86. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

