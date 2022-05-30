Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.47% of Alpha Teknova worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 605.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Lowell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $94,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

TKNO opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $231.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

