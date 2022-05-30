Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,061 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $129.50 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.94 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Several analysts have commented on CHH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

