Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,470 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 112,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVAX opened at $55.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

