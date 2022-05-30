Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,834 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 145,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $231,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,939,871. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BE opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

