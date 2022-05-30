Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Commvault Systems worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $62.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares in the company, valued at $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,176 shares of company stock worth $2,411,066. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

