Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,108 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Mission Produce worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $967.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.39. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

