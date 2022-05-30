Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,375,000 after buying an additional 85,294 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,869,000 after buying an additional 314,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,771,000 after buying an additional 359,379 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,105,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,982,000 after buying an additional 474,457 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Shares of GIL opened at $30.88 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

