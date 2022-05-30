Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,751 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of IVERIC bio worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $176,847.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

