Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,408 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Virgin Galactic worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

SPCE stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

