Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of Ryder System worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $80.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

