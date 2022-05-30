Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.45 Million Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of ModivCare worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 128.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 24.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 95.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $98.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
