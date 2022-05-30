Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.55 Million Stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 2.41% of S&W Seed worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at $927,000.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $54.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.24. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.60.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.