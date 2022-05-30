Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.29% of SpartanNash worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

SPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

