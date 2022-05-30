Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,510 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $231,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

