Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,773,000 after purchasing an additional 178,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after purchasing an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 138,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 119.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

OFC opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

