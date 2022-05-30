Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.41% of Vital Farms worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $8,757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $1,810,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $1,774,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $1,768,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $406.08 million, a P/E ratio of -142.86 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,975,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,043,272.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

