Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.11 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO opened at $38.85 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,705 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

