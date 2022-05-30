Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 167.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

