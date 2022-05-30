Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.18 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 752,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,601 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 144,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $82.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

