Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.23 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,127 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of HP opened at $51.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -55.87%.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

