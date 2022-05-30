Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.43 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,981,000 after buying an additional 34,712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,079,000. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 108,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $75.01 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.