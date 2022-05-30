Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.86 Million in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of PTC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $102,806.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,338.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $478,677. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.08). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

PTC Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.