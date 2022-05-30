Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,766 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Overstock.com worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 232,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,095,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Overstock.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 731,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after buying an additional 182,654 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 34.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 104,497 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 406,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

