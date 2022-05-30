Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 15,740 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.77 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.65%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at $821,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.