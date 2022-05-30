Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 22,945 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Fate Therapeutics worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $200,277,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,918,000 after buying an additional 537,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,411,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,578,000 after buying an additional 456,204 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,352,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,997,000 after buying an additional 406,398 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

