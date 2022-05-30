Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 51,083 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 969.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 51,083 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.26% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $897,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. The company has a market cap of $853.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,965.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,635 shares of company stock valued at $594,332. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

