Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.69% of Solid Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

