Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of GMS worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GMS by 264.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GMS by 166.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $49.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.87. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

