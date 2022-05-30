Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 10,173 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

