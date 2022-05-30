Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 10,974 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG opened at $185.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.60.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

