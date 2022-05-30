Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 111,546 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,546 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.40% of Nabors Industries worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $167.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $207.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

