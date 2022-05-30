Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 13,892 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after buying an additional 66,272 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.