Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,397 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,290,000 after buying an additional 150,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,914,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,751,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,234,000 after purchasing an additional 118,254 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

