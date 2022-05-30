Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 17,502 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of DigitalBridge Group worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 10,007,899 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after buying an additional 3,202,608 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2,285.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after buying an additional 2,226,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $13,981,000. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 5,319,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after buying an additional 1,496,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

