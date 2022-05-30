Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,418 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,266 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

NYSE LPX opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

